The Port Allen Pelicans head into Week 3 seeking their first victory, along with the most important element they need for the win when they visit neighboring rival Livonia action at 7 p.m. Friday.
The missing element thus far for the Pelicans can be summed in one word, Coach Don Gibson said.
Missed opportunities opened the door for Donaldsonville to take a 20-0 win over the Pelicans in Week 2 action.
“We need execution,” he said. ‘We were within the five-yard line twice against Donaldsonville and we couldn’t take advantage of it, and you just can’t win games doing things like that.”
The Pelicans will have the edge over Livonia in terms of depth and experience, but the Wildcats will come in with momentum on the heels of a 28-7 win over West Feliciana.
Gibson expects the same tough battle they’ve had against the Pelicans in recent years. PAHS fell 18-12 in the last meeting with the Wildcats in 2016 when Nick Mitchell was at the helm of the Pelican program and Guy Mistretta served as a mentor for the Wildcats.
Depth and experience have been an issue this year Livonia, who managed to overcome those obstacles in their 28-7 win Friday night over West Feliciana.
“Marc Brown does a great job with that program, but the main objective for us will be to take care of ourselves and correct what we’re doing wrong,” Gibson said. “Practice this week has been the best we’ve had thus far, but what we need more than anything is consistency.”
Brown, meanwhile, says Livonia cannot base Port Allen’s performance off its record.
“We can’t take it for granted,” Brown said. “This is one of those traditional rivalry games, and this is one of those in which a lot of the kids from both teams know each other, and it brings out the best in all of them. I’m expecting a tough game.”
