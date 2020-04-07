Three Lady Pelican basketball players earned spots on the All-District squad in 8-2A this season.
Senior Mya Lee, junior Lyric Nelson and freshman Trinity Harrison were named to the team following Port Allen’s 9-15 season that ended with a first-round loss to Pine.
“Just getting three on the All-District team is a success in itself,” said Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. “It’s a testament to the work that they’ve put in.”
Nelson averaged a double-double, pouring in 15.5 points per game while snatching 12.3 boards. She finished in third place in the district MVP voting.
“Lyric went from not playing much last year to leading the team in points and rebounds and one of the front runners for district MVP,” Cox said. “It’s a testament to her hard work and drive. Her numbers speak for themselves.”
It’s the third straight year Lee has earned a spot on the All-District team. She posted 6.8 points per game and seven boards, but Cox said her impact was felt far beyond the stat sheet.
“She (Lee) did whatever we needed her to do in order for us to win,” Cox said. “I can tell her to play the center position. She wouldn’t like it, but she would do it. She did a little bit of everything for us.”
Harrison was thrust into a more prominent role early in the year when starting point guard Braylah Pierson suffered a season-ending injury.
Harrison’s ball-handling and shot-making provided a boost to the Pelican offense. She also spent time defensively on the opposing team’s best perimeter player.
“It’s the second year in a row we’ve had a freshman on the All-District team,” Cox said. “That shows how hard our freshmen have worked over the summer for the last two years to be ready to play. She’s going to be a bright spot not only in basketball but to athletics across the board.”
