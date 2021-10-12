Port Allen jumped out to a three-score lead and didn’t look back.
The Pelicans won their fourth straight game with a 42-21 win on the road against East Feliciana.
Port Allen (4-2,1-0) sped out to a 22-0 lead and held a 28-7 advantage at halftime.
“I was proud of the guys overall,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “We were able to run football and we’ve played good defense.”
Stephen Springer got things started for the Pelican offense with a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Jordan Antoine’s 2-point conversion run put the score at 8-0. Antoine’s 4-yard run made it 14-0.
Springer scored his second touchdown of the night on a 19-yard run.
East Feliciana got its first score in the second quarter before Port Allen responded
with a score before halftime.
Jeremiah Dehon connected with Jarius Wright on a 20-yard touchdown pass.
Springer scored his third touchdown from three yards out. Port Allen’s final score came on Dehon’s 8-yard pass to Brennan Gibson.
Port Allen rushed for over 300 yards led by Antoine’s 126 yards on 14 attempts. Springer was also over 100 yards with 103 yards on 16 attempts.
Dehon completed 8-of-18 passes for 83 yards and two scores. He carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards. Wright led the receiving corps with two receptions for 28 yards.
Titus Winfield led the defense with 12 tackles.
“I think it (win) was important,” Gibson said. “We wanted to make sure East Feliciana started (district) 0-1.”
