BATON ROUGE – Port Allen hoped that the talent on its boys and girls track teams could bring the Pelicans the championship in the District 8-2A meet, but host team Episcopal remained the dominant force.
Episcopal finished first in the boys’ and girls’ division to win the 2021 district championships April 20.
Episcopal, meanwhile, tallied 194 points for the 8-2A title. Chris Murphy captured first place in three events in the boys’ division for Port Allen, which finished with 100 points for second place.
East Feliciana placed third with 92 points, while Dunham had 82, Northeast finished with 46 and Capitol had 41.
In the girls’ competition, a sweep in the running events paved the way for Episcopal.
Episcopal piled 243 points to take the district title, while Port Allen was second with 108. Dunham place third with 68, Northeast followed closely with 62, East Feliciana had 34 and Capitol notched four.
“Episcopal had good quality in all events, especially with distance runners, and we didn’t have that many distance runners, but in everything else we were in, we gave them a run for the money,” girls coach Chad Lewis said.
In the boys’ division, Murphy proved his versatility with first place wins in two track events and one event.
Murphy won the 100-meter dash (10.84), 200-meter dash (21.80) and long jump (21-11).
Mekyle Franklin took second in the 200 (22.80) and Darrius Jarrett was runner-up in the 400 (53.62). The Pels also claimed second in the 4x100m relay.
Jarrett captured the top spot in the triple jump (43-01) and third in the long jump (21-02) while Jordan Antoine notched second in the shot put (48-01).
For Port Allen’s girls, Summer Franks captured first in the shot put (37-02) and Naturi Scott led the pack in the discus event (91-07).
Raven Murphy notched second in the long jump (15-05) and third in the triple jump (28-04), while teammate Madison Barbre had third place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles (19.78) and 300-meter hurdles (56.99).
Elizabeth Tullier captured third in the 800-meter (3:01.50).
The Lady Pelican tandem of Madison Barbe, Jaylynn Netter, Dolphin James, Raven Murphy and Genesis Aguillard placed second in the 4x200 (4:58.76).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.