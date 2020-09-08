LHSAA sanctioned football will officially be back Oct. 8-10
The definitive start date was achieved through a group effort that involved legislators, the attorney general's office, the governor's office, the LHSAA and education groups.
The groups worked behind the scenes that wrapped up Thursday night in advance of Friday morning's House Education Committee meeting at the State Capitol.
As part of the agreement, the LHSAA was alleviated from coronavirus pandemic liability for schools and conflicts with the state’s reopening plan.
Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr., R-Denham Springs, helped jump-start the process by requesting an opinion on Act 9-related liability for the LHSAA and its schools, according to The Advocate. Mincey was the original author of the legislation that became Act 9.
Attorney General Jeff Landry then issued an opinion stating that playing high school football would not carry liability for LHSAA schools under Act 9.
The LHSAA had set its plans for an eight-game season set to start in October last month, But teams had been unable to move to full contact drills because Louisiana remains in Phase 2, which doesn’t allow for contact drills.
The plans for spectators at fall sports haven’t been finalized, but there may be 50 percent capacity at football games.
With the season set to start at Week 3 of the originally scheduled football season, Brusly will take on St. Michael, while Port Allen will face Livonia.
