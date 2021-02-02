All remaining wrestling meets leading up to the state tournament later this month will be canceled, based on the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s executive decision last week.
On the local front, the move scraps the annual Baton Rouge City Classic, which was set to take place Feb. 5 and 6 at Brusly High School.
BHS wrestling coach Jimmy Bible and other coaches on a committee brokered the plan that would leave only the 20201 state meet on the books.
“We, as a group, thought it would be in the best sense to shut things down until state,” he said. “The ultimate goal is that state tournament.”
The move comes after state health officials received more than 20 reports of positive cases, which were pinpointed to the Louisiana Classic at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported that athletes, staff and attendees tested positive after the event. Bible did not fully dispute the LDH report but questioned if the cases stemmed from contact at the Gonzales meet.
A video went viral a week after the Gonzales meet. The segment showed a large crowd, along with many spectators that did not wear masks.
The video was featured on the New York Post website, as well as CNN.
The Panthers will turn their focus to the state meet, but Bible said he will turn down the pace for much of the next three weeks leading to the finale at the Baton Rouge River Center.
“This week, we’re slowing everything down, going over different skills and getting young guys up to speed,” he said. “We’re also going to work toward getting away from some bad habits, doing some team building and just have fun, ramp up and get ready for state next week.”
Seeding will pose a challenge for the event, but schools will have to make the best of the situation, according to Bible.
“It’s going to come down to name recognition, people’s opinions and doing the best we can,” he said.
Bible said he accepts the decision to eliminate all the other meets from the schedule, but it’s still tough on morale.
“It’s tough watching other sports in other states, and they’re having tournaments, and it looked pretty much like the one we had a few weeks ago … kids enjoying themselves, having a good time,” he said. “That’s the only bad side of it … there’s not much more time to wrestle and not much more time to compete.
“It’s said that we have junior varsity guys who have yet to step on a mat to compete,” Bible said. “I don’t feel good about that, but like I said before, my one goal was to get kids into the state tournament.”
