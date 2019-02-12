Brusly offensive lineman D'Andre Richard is heading to Dodge City Community College to continue his football, as well as his academic career.
Richard made his decision official on signing day last week at the school.
"It was a dream come true," he said of the event at the school. "It was something that I always wanted that I knew I would one day do. I didn’t know how, but I knew one day it would come. I just believed in my coaches and them getting me there and it worked out for me... Dodge City was the best choice for me because they help me academic wise and they really believe in what I’m trying to do to get to the next level."
Richard was a member of an offensive line that produced nearly 2,500 yards rushing this season and he led the team with 10 pancake blocks. He did not allow a sack.
"We did better this year than the season before by working harder over the summer, the seniors stepping up as seniors, challenging the younger guys to do better and by everybody putting in and believing in what we were doing, the whole process," he said. "It was a big wake-up to let you know you can’t just think ahead like ‘I’m going to be playing next year.’ You have to really buy into what you’re doing by not taking it for granted."
