Not many football coaches strive to be lawyers in their spare time.
Brusly assistant football coach Hayden Richard has been a part of Hoff Schooler’s coaching staff for the last three years while pursuing an undergraduate degree at LSU.
Richard’s hard work as an undergrad paid off when he was recently accepted into Southern University’s Law program.
“It was a good feeling,” he said. “I worked pretty hard for the last few years. I just thank my parents. They’ve supported me through all of this.”
Richard started college as a member of the University of Louisiana Monroe football team before transferring to LSU following his freshman year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richard won’t be able to walk across the stage for graduation.
“At first I was upset, but shortly after I thought if I take care of business, I’ll have another graduation,” he said.
Richard said time management was key in being successful in both realms. He’s served in three different roles each year on Schooler’s staff.
“The first time you meet Hayden, you realize he’s an intelligent guy and a great person,” Schooler said. “He’s a guy you want to have in your program. He played a big part in our game plan every week. He’s a football smart guy that we wanted to use more and in different roles. This year he did a great job for us working with Nick (Penell), Ryder (Rabalais) and Sammy (Daquano). They all got on the field this season and did good things were us.”
Schooler said Richard’s success could be another good example for the players in the program on how to balance things on and off the field.
“Every decision I make, I think about how I have younger guys looking up to me making sure I make the right decisions,” Richard said. “This kind of shows guys you can balance school and ball.”
He coached running backs in his first season, then receivers and most recently, he coached quarterbacks. Richard talked about the transition of being a player to a coach.
“When I first got back, I was a teammate to most of the kids on the team,” he recalled. “I didn’t demand respect, but I went about building relationships. It’s a testament to coach Schooler and him allowing me to have input on gameplans right away.”
Brusly is coming off of its most successful season in school history. Richard attributed the team’s success to the culture and the senior leadership.
“Nick Penell and Grant Watts led from within,” he said. “Coach Schooler also bringing in a new offensive coordinator in Earvin Moore was huge. He’s extremely knowledgeable and he built relationships with the kids right away.”
In his role as the quarterbacks’ coach, Richard said his bond with senior quarterback Nick Penell grew stronger.
“That relationship goes way beyond football,” he said. “He’s like a brother to me. He’s made a strong impact on my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.