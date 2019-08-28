The Brusly Panthers showed signs of an explosive team on both sides of the ball during their scrimmage against Dunham Friday night in Brusly.
Dale Gordon broke loose for a 71-yard run for a touchdown on the first play of the scrimmage. Sammy Daquano’s short touchdown run and Khalil Parker’s interception were some other key plays in the exhibition matchup.
Despite a number of positive plays, the Panthers also made some mistakes that need to be cleaned up, according to head coach Hoff Schooler.
“On both sides of the ball, it’s just the discipline things and the fundamental things,” he said. “We need to tackle better. We need to block better. We put the ball on the ground a couple of times and defensively, giving up big plays up the middle of the field and it’s tough to win ball games against a good team. Dunham’s a good football team. They’re a disciplined football team. It’s going to be tough to win ball games against good teams doing that. We have to get better.”
On Dunham’s first set of plays, the Tigers broke off a 70-yard run up the middle for a score. Brusly had a fumble early that Dunham recovered and the Panthers threw an interception in the red zone during the 20-minute running clock portion.
However, after the interception, the Brusly defense forced an offensive holding in the endzone, which resulted in a safety.
“The effort is there,” Schooler said. “That part we got straight defensively. Now it’s the little details. If you’re not focused on the little details then you’re not focused on anything. We have to make sure we clean that up, focus on that. We gotta be good tacklers. We’ll focus on that and get that cleaned up this week.
“Offensively, we have the potential to be explosive. We did some good things. Did a good job of staying on the chains and doing what we want to do. Now we gotta clean up some things like putting the ball on the ground. We have to clean that up.”
Brusly’s next chance to take the field will be Friday at Plaquemine for the jamboree game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.