Brusly’s scrimmage last Thursday against Dunham solidified the reality that high school football is back.
Without a jamboree, the scrimmage looked to combine elements of a traditional scrimmage and a jamboree.
Both teams made splash plays on each side of the ball and coupled with that were the expected mistakes that you see during the preseason, especially one as long as this season.
“The format was a little tricky because you had to get not only a scrimmage but you’re trying to get some jamboree type reps in there as well,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “You don’t really have the flow like the flow of a game. We need to get better on special teams. We need to clean up the penalties. When we have a chance for turnovers, we need to make sure we convert on those.”
Brusly had a two-man attack at quarterback in Randall Matthews and Sammy Daquano. Both are vying for the starting job, but Schooler said he expects both to see time at the helm of the offense.
Schooler acknowledged that at times you could tell that it was early in the preseason, but that his team had its moments on both sides of the ball.
In the timed portion of the scrimmage, Dunham had a few splash plays on offense that led to scores because of lapses by the Brusly defense.
Schooler said he expects those things to be cleaned up before the season starts. There was no win or loss attached to Thursday’s contest but Schooler stressed the importance of the exhibition game.
“They’re (Dunham) a well-coached football team and they play hard on both sides of the ball,” he said. “They showed us some stuff defensively, that we need to go back and correct on the offensive side. For us, it’s a good scrimmage to come out here and get on film and be able to correct from.”
