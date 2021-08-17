Monday marked the start of scrimmage week for fall prep sports.
This week, both West Baton Rouge football teams prepare for scrimmage action with Brusly set to host Dunham on Thursday and Port Allen traveling to face Parkview Baptist Friday evening.
The weather hasn’t done any local football teams lately and has affected Brusly and Port Allen’s preparation outdoors.
“Last week was up and down because of the weather,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “We used the time to do some film work indoors with some of the young guys who needed the help. We were able to get an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday and were able to get some things down on Monday. Overall, it was a good week.”
“After talking with some of the coaches around the state, everyone missed out on practice time because of the weather,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler.
At this point in the preseason, the focus isn’t on the opponent despite both teams scheduling quality opponents as tune-ups for the regular season.
“We’re just working on the little things,” Gibson said. “Things we saw on film that we needed to improve on. We’re going to continue to work on us and the things we want to do.”
“We want to get those young guys reps,” Schooler said. “We want to get them on film to help them improve and get ready for the season.”
