Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.