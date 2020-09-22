It’s not the typical start to the prep football season, but everyone involved will take it.
Coaches and fans will get their first glimpse at the West Baton Rouge Parish prep squads this week with both teams competing in scrimmages as the only tune-ups before the regular season begins Oct. 2.
The absence of jamborees this season put more emphasis on the importance of this week’s scrimmages. Brusly takes the field first when the Panthers travel to take on Dunham Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
“It’s a little different than the typical scrimmage,” said Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler. “You usually get a jamboree, which is the true dress rehearsal. This is going to be a hybrid of both. We want to see them giving effort and if they’re retaining what they learned in practice and if it is translating on the field.”
Following the best finish in school history in 2019, the Panthers open the season at home against St. Michaels on Oct. 2.
“We typically have this (scrimmage) to put things on film,” Schooler said. “We’ll ramp up the pace a little bit to get ready for the season. We’re looking to get some things on film and get a lot of guys on film.”
Port Allen travels to take Parkview in scrimmage action Friday at 6 p.m.
“Everybody understands this year is not like a normal year,” said Port Allen head coach Don Gibson. “This extra time allowed us more time to teach our younger guys.”
Gibson said his team has stayed ready throughout the elongated offseason. Earlier this month, the LHSAA voted to move the start date of the season up by one week, but that hasn’t affected the Pelicans’ preparation heading into the 2020 season, according to the coach.
“We’ve had to adjust on the fly like everyone else,” Gibson said. “We want to make sure we do the things we need to do. We’re prepared and ready to go.”
