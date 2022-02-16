A 21-3 run in the second quarter propelled Brusly to a win in the team’s final home game of the regular season.
Brusly (17-10) got 20 points from Brandon Hymes and 15 from Tyran Young on the way to a 75-50 win over Opelousas Catholic Tuesday night.
Tuesday night was also senior night where the Panthers’ lone senior Xavier Orgeron was recognized before the game and he added 10 points in the win.
“Xay is at every practice, never complains,” said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. “He’s always the guy that’s upbeat. When Xay came in, we had eight freshmen coming in and he’s the lone senior. This year hasn’t been easy for him. To take a seat sometimes and watch freshmen play but he stayed with it. He’s athletic and he plays hard. I’m really proud of him. He’s kind of everything that you want in a senior. Good student, good kid, great teammate.”
The Panthers started the game with a 13-2 run before Opelousas Catholic responded and trimmed the deficit to 20-14 at the end of the first.
Brusly opened the second quarter with its defense forcing turnovers, which led the easy baskets.
Klain Popleon scored a bucket with the foul for an old-fashioned three-point play that extended Brusly’s lead to 39-17 late in the second quarter. The Panthers led by as many 30 points in the second half.
Brusly closes the regular season on the road Friday against East Iberville, a team the Panthers beat by five at home in January.
Loupe said he is proud of the growth his young team has shown throughout the season.
“We’re 17-10. This young team had to grow up and I think they did a good job growing up,” he said. “We have some nice wins on our schedule. We have a couple of disappointing losses on the schedule but we also have some games where we competed. No matter what the score, we’ve always competed.”
