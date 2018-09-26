Last Friday’s Dunham vs. Port Allen game ended in a 40-0 score, but the Port Allen defense made a plethora of plays in the contest.
The defense caused four Dunham turnovers with several sacks. One of those defensive playmakers earned player of the week honors for his performance.
Senior defensive lineman Trevonte “TJ” Shepherd had himself a game, finishing the outing with seven tackles (three for loss), one sack, one pass breakup, one caused fumble and one fumble recovery.
“One of the best games I’ve had since I started playing varsity football,” Shepherd said “It’s still a building moment. I can get better from that and I’ll set the bar higher to do better each game for the rest of the season.
“I have a big role on the team as a leader, senior and a captain,” he continued. “I need to lead the younger guys in the right direction, along with the juniors coming up, just showing them how to lead the team when I’m gone.”
Shepherd attributed his success to following his coaches’ instructions regarding aggressiveness, hand placement and being disciplined.
Port Allen head coach Don Gibson said Shepherd’s big game was a product of the senior believing in his abilities.
“I think it was him finally believing in his ability,” Gibson said. “We’ve been talking to him about his ability and the things that he can do. on the field when he trusts his ability. Friday night was an example of it. He played in the backfield a lot. He did a lot of good things for us.”
The Pelicans look to get their first win Friday when they host Northeast for homecoming. Shepherd said that game will have a little extra motivation for him.
“It’s a big game for me because I’m from out there and I’m playing against a bunch of my family members and I want to be able to say we got that win,” he stated.
Shepherd is in his second season with Port Allen after transferring from East Feliciana as a sophomore. He talked about the changes he made from his sophomore year to now.
“Big difference between then and now because I committed myself to the weight room like my coach told me to,” he said. “I never gave up. I always had pride in what I was doing and I always believed in the Pelican way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.