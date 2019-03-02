Two runs were all the Brusly Lady Panthers needed to remain undefeated.
The runs came in the sixth inning to propel Brusly to a 2-0 win over Walker Friday night in Brusly.
"She (Walker pitcher) came with a lot of heat and as the game wore on, we started to get good contact, good contact and it just takes every little thing," said Brusly head coach Beau Bouvier. "We didn't hit the ball hard outside of the two balls MC (Mary-Cathryn Comeaux) hit, but getting that leadoff on was big. She got the run and then we came through with the squeeze. This is like a playoff game. You're gonna have every little thing matters."
The win helped Brusly improve to 7-0 on the year. Mary-Cathryn Comeaux doubled to the wall in the bottom of the sixth to score the first run and Comeaux advanced to third on the throw home.
Two batters later, Angel Bradford laid a bunt down the first base line that scored the final run.
Comeaux earned the win in the circle after striking out a Lady Wildcat to end the game. The senior threw a complete game, allowing three hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts. She went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Britt Bourgoyne, Haley Joffrion and Bradford also earned hits in the game.
"We've won many different ways," Bouvier said. "The last three games we've played it's been tied going into the last inning and we've scored runs in our last at-bat. Our first four games, we won, we jumped ahead and we kind of coasted. Like I told the girls, we got something special going and looking forward to seeing what the rest of the season holds."
(0) comments
