The accolades continue to pile up for Ta'la Spates.
The Brusly runner was named Milesplit Louisiana Girls Indoor Athlete of the Year after edging out future Ragin' Cajun teammate and roomate Kiana Foster from Loranger.
Spates won with 46.46 percent of the votes or 43,608 votes. Foster had 41,213 votes.
"I'm so grateful," the senior said. "It's such a blessing to be an influence to others. I was like wow... thank you God. I never realized how much he's been moving in my life. It was a fun competition. We (family) would go to sleep voting and wake up voting."
Spates captured a state title and the Division II indoor meet record in the 400-meter dash at the state meet last month with a time of 57.35. That time eclipsed Rachel Misher's time of 57.96 from 2015.
In addition to defending her state title in the 400, she was also a part of the 4 x 200 relay team along with Mackenzie Jenkins, Myla Edwards and Megan Williams that captured a state championship.
Spates said being named indoor athlete of year meant a lot because of what she felt the award symbolized.
"It's No. 1 for me," Spates said in reference to where her recent accolade ranks. "It wasn't just about me. Family, friends and the community had to get involved. The school was involved as well. Everyone was voting for me, trying to help me out. I think every body in Brusly voted."
