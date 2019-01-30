Brusly sprinter Ta’la Spates is the defending state champion in the indoor Division II 400-meter dash, but that has not stopped her from being hungry for more.
Spates posted a winning time of 57.35 seconds at the high school qualifier meet at LSU’s Carl Maddox Fieldhouse earlier this month.
“She’s trying to reach certain goals this year,” said Brusly track coach Trent Ellis.
Spates has already set a personal record in her signature event, the 400 meter dash this year.
Ellis attributed part Spates’ success during the indoor season to a change in her training regiment.
“She stayed in base mode a little bit longer, went into longer running for a longer period of time,” Ellis said. “We worked on more speed and endurance.”
Spates’s performance at the qualifier has her taking aim at the Division II meet record time of 57.96, which was set in 2015.
Spates looks to defend her crown at the LHSAA indoor championship meet Feb. 16, also at the Carl Maddox Fieldhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.