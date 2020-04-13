When the LHSAA announced last week that the remainder of the prep sports season for spring sports, it also ended a span of several weeks that are near and dear to many people’s hearts — spring football.
Port Allen coach Don Gibson and Brusly coach Hoff Schooler are among the football coaches who value the 10 days allotted for spring practice, but some coaches don’t place as much emphasis on padded practices or don’t do it at all.
At the moment, one of the biggest losses for the football coaches is the inability to continue an offseason strength and conditioning program, which plays a huge role when the season rolls around in the fall.
“The biggest challenge is to be in shape and ready to play if and when the time comes,” Schooler said. “We have some guys who are stepping up from afar and trying to lead.”
“It’s tough,” Gibson said. “It’s unfortunate. We return a lot of guys, but we had a few positions we need to figure out. Those reps we need are valuable, but the safety for everybody is most important. We’ll be fine. It’s not ideal but we’ll adapt.”
Normally, the LHSAA allows teams to choose between two spring football practice windows. Most programs choose the later one, which would’ve begun on April 27.
Teams are allowed to practice with or without pads for 10 days, which can be spread out how a coach sees fit. With spring football canceled, every team will start fall camp in August a week earlier than normal.
“Everybody will get an extra week,” Schooler said. “You miss out on some of the team building. You use the 10 days to get a leg up in the summer. We’ll have to adjust but we’ll be fine.”
As the head football coach and athletic director, Schooler has a vested interest in spring football, but he expressed sympathy for the plethora of athletes, particularly seniors in spring sports who saw their season cut short.
“The first thing you think about is the spring sports,” he said. “You hate it for the seniors. They missed out on an opportunity to compete at a high level in their last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.