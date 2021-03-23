Despite earning more hits in the game, Brusly fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 5-0 loss to St. Amant at home Monday night.
It was Brusly’s fourth straight loss and the team’s record dropped to 6-9 on the season.
Reggie Hebert’s RBI double to left field in the first inning put St. Amant on the board. The Gators tacked on three more runs in the third inning.
A sacrifice fly, a fielder’s choice and a Brusly error helped extend St. Amant’s lead to 4-0. Kuriger’s double in the seventh scored St. Amant’s final run. Brusly threatened to score with runners in scoring position a few times but could not capitalize.
Slade Zeppuhar earned the win on the mound for the Gators. He pitched a complete game, allowing zero runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
Greyson Michel was the starting pitcher for Brusly. He allowed two hits and four runs over 5 ⅔ innings with three strikeouts. Aiden Braud threw the remaining 1 ⅓ innings out of the bullpen. He allowed one run on one hit with one strikeout.
The Panthers left seven on base with five hits compared to St. Amant’s three. Brusly committed four errors, while St. Amant tallied one error.
Michael Curry led Brusly with two hits. Wade Curry, Liam Dunn and Brody Hernandez had one hit apiece.
