Lutcher hadn’t been to the LHSAA baseball tournament in eight years but pitcher Kyle St. Pierre made sure his team wasn’t one and done in Sulphur.
St. Pierre allowed three Brusly baserunners and tossed a no-hitter to lead the third-seeded Bulldogs to a 4-0 win over No. 7 Brusly in a Class 3A semifinal last week at McMurry Park.
St. Pierre threw 90 pitches and walked two and retired 15 in a row at one point. The other baserunner for Brusly (17-17) reached on an error.
“He (St. Pierre) was every bit as advertised,” said Brusly coach Mike Forbes. “We never really could get to him. He was throwing every pitch where he wanted to and when a guy is in a groove like that, you gotta try to find a way to get to him and we never could. Tip your hat to him. That’s an impressive performance.”
Carter Poche was hit by a pitch and Cohen Veron drew a walk to put runners on first and second in the bottom of the second. Brennan Duhe executed a bunt to move the runners.
Josh Oubre’s sacrifice fly scored Poche and moved Veron to third. Josh Pochev singled up the middle scoring Veron to make it 2-0.
Lutcher added single runs in the fourth and fifth Veron reached on a two-base error to open the fourth and scored on Oubre’s double off the wall.
St. Pierre singled to lead off the fifth. His courtesy runner, Dawson Keller, scored on a single by Veron.
Greyson Michel got the start for Brusly. He allowed two runs on two hits in two innings. Liam Dunn and Aiden Braud pitched in relief.
These seniors should be commended for setting the table for years to come for our younger guys,” Forbes said. “I’m happy these guys got to experience it. It’s all about these young men getting to experience this tournament and experience the bond that they have with one another. Wins and losses are great but the memories they made along the way are going to stick with them way longer than this heartache they have. They’ll remember the good times. I love these guys and I always will.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.