Jameion "Toby" St. Cyr spent the last five years coaching at Livonia and all but four years of his 23-year career in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Those ties played a part in what St. Cyr labeled a tough decision when he accepted the offer to become head boys' basketball coach at Port Allen High.
He takes over for Dimario Jackson, who became the new head coach at LSU-A this spring.
"Coach Dimario hinted to me a little bit after the state championship that there might be a chance he would be leaving," St.Cyr, 48, recalled. "I took it with a grain of salt because I felt a program like Port Allen who won four in a row, nobody's leaving there, but here I am. I had many sleepless nights making the decision."
St. Cyr steps in to lead the four-time defending champs, who are currently in the midst of summer ball.
The new coach was introduced to the team on gameday, June 6.
"Mr. Jackson introduced me to the team at three, and we had a game at five," St.Cyr recalled. "In the game, we played my old players (Livonia)."
St. Cyr was head coach at his alma mater, Pointe Coupee Central, for 12 years. He has 23 years of high school coaching experience.
He played at Three Rivers Community College in Missouri and Northwestern State from 1994 to 1999.
He played for Catholic-PC from 1982-86 and was part of the last CHSPC boys team to win a district title in 1986.
He has taught in Pointe Coupee, Bossier, and East Baton Rouge Parishes.
St. Cyr said the program's previous success had built a standard that remains the same.
"We want to have that pride and the standard," he stated. "It's about meeting that standard and trying to raise it. The guys who are there know the standard. We'll build on that. We want to keep that Port Allen toughness and have guys playing hard."
Port Allen Principal James Jackson said the school was looking for someone who wasn't afraid of the expectations and contained the qualities it takes to build a successful program on and off the court, and he feels like they have that person.
"We are very excited about Coach St. Cyr," James Jackson said. "He is highly respected in the coaching community, and he has high character. He was recommended by several top coaches in the state, including Coach D-mo. We were looking to strike lightning in a bottle three times, and we believe that has happened.
We are thankful to Coach (Derrick) Jones and Coach D-Mo for the standards they set, and we expect that to continue," he added. "We wish coach D-Mo the best in his new role. We love him and will be rooting for him."
Port Allen has summer league action at McKinley on June 13, followed by the Airline Team Camp on June 20 and the East Texas Team Camp on June 21.
"I'm privileged and honored to be selected as Port Allen's next coach," St. Cyr said. "It's a lot of love from everyone. I will work to the best of my abilities to make sure I don't let them down. The standard remains the same."
