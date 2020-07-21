Add the Southwestern Athletic conference to the list of conferences that have altered fall seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While conferences like the Big Ten and PAC-12 have announced they will at minimum not play non-conference games, the SWAC conference took it a step further Monday with the announcement that all fall sports, including football would be played in the spring.
The fall sports impacted include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, according to a press release on the SWAC website.
The plan for football includes a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an eight-week training period in January 2021. Each team will play a total of six conference games (four divisional/two non-divisional) with the option to play one non-conference game.
The framework for the spring seasons in the SWAC’s other sports will be determined later.
Monday’s statement noted that the student-athletes will retain scholarships and will have the opportunity to work out given all health and safety guidelines are met.
Southern opted to cancel two non-conference games before Monday’s announcement. The Sept. 5 game against Tennessee State in Detroit and the home-opener Sept. 12 against Florida A&M.
