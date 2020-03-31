The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Indiana Pacers G League affiliate, picked up a 111-103 win on March 11 to move to within one game out of the sixth and final playoff spot in the eastern conference at 21-22 with seven games left.
The team found out shortly after that it had played its last game for an indefinite period of time.
The NBA announced that it would suspend its season, along with the G League’s season following the news that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.
Fort Wayne forward and former Brusly star Travin Thibodeaux said the news took him and his teammates by surprise.
“We got the news after we had played a game,” Thibodeaux recalled. “It came out of left field. Guys weren’t taking it seriously at first. It was a big shock.”
Thibodeaux is in his second season where he averaged 6.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 28 games before the hiatus. He averaged 6.1 points and 5.8 boards in his rookie year.
“In my rookie year, I was putting a lot of pressure trying to get stats,” Thibodeaux said. “Year two was not about getting stats. It was just about going out and playing and winning.”
Former NBA All-Star and current Indiana Pacer guard Victor Oladipo returned to the court Jan. 29 after suffering ruptured quad tendon that sidelined him for over a year.
Before getting back on an NBA floor, he practiced with the Mad Ants, an experience Thibodeaux said he will never forget.
“Vic spent two months with us before he went to the NBA,” Thibodeaux recalled. “It was an awesome experience being able to get on the court with an All-Star. Just being on the court with him and feeding off of him. Iron sharpens iron. It’s something I’ll always remember.”
Despite going through the rigors of the season, Thibodeaux said he still kept up with his high school’s historic season on the hardwood.
Brusly advanced to the state semifinals for the first time in over 25 years following a quarterfinal win over Ville Platte. Thibodeaux played on the same high school team as current Brusly assistant Dimario Jackson for three years.
“I was extremely proud of those guys,” Thibodeaux said. “I was able to go over the summer and see them and talk to coach (Kirby) Loupe. Those guys did something that hadn’t been done at Brusly for a long time.”
Thibodeaux’s current team started slow, losing seven of the first eight games, including six straight out of the gate. The team went 20-15 from that point.
With the season suspended, Thibodeaux said he’s been working out at home staying ready for if and when the season continues.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused life to change for nearly all Americans, but Thibodeaux found a silver lining.
“We have to use this time to focus on our health and spirituality,” he stated. “We have to enjoy the time with family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.