Andrew Trahan, a senior on the Brusly wrestling team, has two state titles and a first-place finish at the Ken Cole Classic on his resume, but one championship has eluded him.
Or at least it did until Saturday.
Trahan, who entered the bout as the No. 3 seed, captured the gold medal in the 152-lb. division after a third-round pinfall against top-seeded Joshua Vincent of Teurlings Catholic at the Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
“I’m very self-motivated and I don’t like losing, so that’s my fuel and I really wanted to shine this season,” he said. “I’d been wanting this one for years, so this is one of the best wins of my career.”
Trahan, improved to 21-3 for the season, had never faced Vincent prior to the meet.
“I had never heard of him before I had seen him,” he said. “I thought I would out-speed him, but he was bigger than me
“I studied how his wrestled, and my coach knew his coach, so they knew the game plan,” Trahan said. “They told me just beat him on the feet.”
Head coach Jimmy Bible said he had bumped up Trahan from the 145-pound. weight class in the meet to give him tougher competition, something which suited the senior grappler well.
“He’s always looking for competition, so when we got into the classic and put him in the bracket, we concluded we had a shot to win this thing,” Bible said. “Once he gets his mind set on something, he does it.”
Brother Martin led the pack with 214 ½ points, while runner-up St. Paul’s tallied 199. Holy Cross, East Ascension and Teurlings Catholic rounded out the top five in the event. Brusly finished 22nd of 30 teams.
Trahan’s first-place finish put in position to achieve another milestone in his mat career. A win Jan. 30 at the Ken Cole Classic in Lafayette and a third state title would make him one of only four Brusly wrestlers to win what they deem “the triple crown.”
Only two BHS wrestlers have won those tournaments along with the Baton Rouge City Classic – Koby Mancuso and Virnado Woods.
Contact tracing on the high school campus sidelined several grapplers before the holidays, while minor injuries have also dealt setbacks for the team.
“It’s been a strange year, to put it mildly,” Bible said.
The Panthers travel Saturday to Metairie for a Division III dual at John Curtis. Other teams slated for action include two longtime Panther rivals – Archbishop Hannan and DeLaSalle.
