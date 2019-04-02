The Port Allen Pelicans had two players selected to the 8-2A All-District team, which was announced late last month.
Freshman Tawasky Johnson and senior Gerrod Franklin received the recognition, after helping get the Pelicans to title games in both the district tournament and the Class 2A tournament.
Port Allen finished the season with a 24-13 overall record following a 61-48 loss to Rayville in the Class 2A championship.
District 8-2A team
Jordan Wright, Dunham, Sr.; Carlos Stewart, Dunham, So.; Brandon Garrido, Episcopal, Sr.; Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, So.; Tawasky Johnson, Port Allen, Fr.; Ralph Davenport, Dunham, Sr.; Ricky Volland, Episcopal, Jr.; Salle Wilson, Dunham, Jr.; Gerrod Franklin, Port Allen, Sr.; Johnny Selders, Northeast, Sr.; Caleb Anderson, East Feliciana, Jr.; DeSean Woods, Dunham, Sr.
Most Valuable Player: Jordan Wright, Dunham
Defensive Player of the Year: Ty Spurlock, Dunham
Coach of the Year: Jonathan Pixley, Dunham
Penell named to All-District team
Brusly junior Nick Penell played his way into a spot on the 6-3A All-District team after helping to lead the Panthers to a playoff berth and a narrow first-round upset over Pine Prairie.
District 6-3A
Jahein Spencer, Madison Prep; James Weathers, Glen Oaks; Bryton Constantin, University; Elijah Tate, Madison Prep; Jaiden Honore, Glen Oaks; Milan Mejia, University; Nick Penell, Brusly; Lemoyne Cobb, Baker; Jordan Johnson, Madison Prep; Jason Perry, Madison Prep.
Most Valuable Player: Jahein Spencer, Madison Prep
Defensive MVP: Percy Daniels, Madison Prep
Coach of the Year: Jeff Jones, Madison Prep
