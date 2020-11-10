Four first-half turnovers are hard to overcome, especially if the opponent converts each turnover into the points.
That was the story of the game for Brusly, who turned the ball over on its first three possessions. Parkview took advantage of the miscues and turned it into a 30-0 halftime lead. The Eagles added two scores in the final quarter to complete a 44-0 win over Brusly at home.
“They’re a good football team. You turn the ball over and they’re going to turn them into points and it’s going to be hard to recover from that,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “Regardless of what we try to do we have to be better. On the flip side, you go out there defensively and you need to get stops, whether you force a field goal or a turnover on downs. You have to do something to switch the momentum. You can’t just let it snowball on you like that.”
Parkview quarterback Roman Mula rushed for a score and tossed three TD passes. Mula had scoring tosses of 30 and 8 yards to Micah Johnson in the fourth quarter. Andre Haynes also scored two touchdowns for Parkview. He had an 11-yard scoring run and caught an 11-yard score in the first half.
Brusly (3-3, 2-3) lost two fumbles in its first two plays from scrimmage. Mula scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:37 remaining in the first that gave Parkview (5-1, 4-1) its first score.
Parkview’s Wyatt Beck scored on a 30-yard fumble return on Brusly’s next play from scrimmage as the Eagles led 13-0 with 7:26 left in the first quarter.
Brusly picked up two first downs on its next series before quarterback Sammy Daquano was intercepted by Clayton Comeaux. Parkview drove 92 yards in 10 plays. Haynes scored on an 11-yard run with 29.2 seconds left in the first quarter for a 20-0 lead.
Parkview running back Isaac Ponder rushed for a career-high 153 yards on 19 carries. Mula completed 12 of 15 passes for 136 yards, and rushed 11 times for 29 yards.
"I was glad we were able to capitalize on the turnovers we created and finish drives,” said Parkview coach Stefan LeFors. “That has been a point of emphasis for us since early in the season. Our offensive line played great."
Josh Westly led Brusly in rushing with 30 yards on 9 carries. Randall Matthew had five catches for 39 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.