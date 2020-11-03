Sometimes, it’s not your night and last Thursday was not Brusly’s night.
Brusly quarterback Sammy Daquano threw a pick-6 less than a minute into the game, which set the tone for a tough 34-0 loss to University Lab at Jeff Boss Field.
“We learned how we need to play in playoff-type games. This is a playoff-type game,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “If you want to play in the Super Dome, you’re going to have to win football games like this. We have to go back and challenge ourselves as coaches, as players. All of us have to be better. None of us were good enough to win tonight.”
Jardin Gilbert intercepted the pass and brought it 28 yards for the quick score. From that point, the Brusly defense kept the U-High offense out of the endzone for most of the first half.
U-High (4-1, 4-0) put together two drives in the last four minutes of the first half that changed the scope of the rest of the game.
University quarterback Brock Slaton connected with Gilbert for a 22-yard score. On the ensuing Cub drive, Slaton connected with Tyler Macloud for a 13-yard touchdown that sent the home team into halftime with a 20-0 lead.
“The offense was doing great all night long, we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” said U-High coach Andy Martin. “I felt like we were a play away from scoring and we finally started putting it together. The offense put together two great drives in a row that really gave us the momentum going into halftime.”
The Cubs carried that momentum into the third quarter and added two scores in the third quarter. Brian Beck Jr. escaped up the middle for a 84-yard touchdown run.
Gilbert put the game on ice when he intercepted his second pass of the night and returned it 40 yards for the game’s final score.
Brusly (3-2, 2-2) was outgained 380-31. The Panthers mustered 28 yards rushing on 32 attempts.
