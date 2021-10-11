With the game up for grabs at 7-0 with a little over three minutes left in, a botched snap that was recovered in the end zone seemingly turned the tide and University Lab firmly seized control.
The Cubs recovered the Brusly mistake for a score that triggered U-High (6-0, 3-0) scoring 28 unanswered points in four minutes on the way to a 42-6 win Friday night in Brusly.
Thanks to a pair of Brusly turnovers, U-High scored the 28 points in a span of four minutes.
“We handed them a football game. We were playing the game we want to play,” said We’re in the ball game. Got a special teams play, give them a score. Up until that point, it’s 7-0, we’re doing what we want to do offensively. We’re doing what we wanted to do defensively. It was exactly we said. They had to get a big play to score. We have to find a way to understand in these big games like this, things like that are going to happen. How you respond to that adversity is going to be the difference between winning and losing these ball games.
“Hats off to them. They’re really good on special teams,” Schooler added. “They took advantage of the mistake. We need to be able to respond to something negative like that happening in the game. Just line back up and play another play.”
Brusly (5-1, 4-1) controlled the time of possession in the first quarter thanks to a 14-play drive following a U-High three-and-out.
The Panthers drove the ball down inside the Cub 10 before an interception ended the drive.
Derrick Graham’s four-yard run with 6:15 left in the second quarter was the game’s only score in the first half.
U-High quarterback Blake Abney connected with Austin Ausberry down the sideline for a 36-yard touchdown. U-High recovered the ensuing kickoff and 43 seconds later, Brian Beck Jr. scored on a 25-yard run to end the third quarter.
Less than 30 seconds into the fourth, U-High was celebrating another score, this one came on Holden Fox’s 24-yard interception return for a touchdown to make the score 35-0.
“We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” said U-High coach Andy Martin. “We’d seem to have a good drive then we’ll get a penalty here or there. Then all of a sudden, we were coming after them really hard and they over snapped the punter and from that point on the defense really took over. I thought the defense played outstanding all night long. To put points on the board defensively. It was a good job by them.”
Ryder Rabalais scored on a one-yard run late for Brusly. Beck capped off his night with a 41-yard touchdown run. Rabalais led the Panther rushing attack with 82 yards on 18 attempts.
Brusly earned 147 total yards.
“I told the guys every champion gets knocked down at some point in time,” Schooler said. “It’s a matter of whether you want to get back up or not and we’ll find out this week if we’re a championship football team or not.”
