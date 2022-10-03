Port Allen has been struggling with injuries and the flu for the last few weeks, which was a recipe for a tough game with University High coming to Guy Otwell Stadium.
Without its starting quarterback and having to move a starting receiver to quarterback, the Pelicans struggled on offense and the Cubs scored four touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 45-6 victory Friday night in Port Allen’s District 6-3A opener.
“When you play a good opponent like that, you have to make sure you limit the mistakes and at the start of the game, we made too many mistakes,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “Two special team’s mistakes that basically led to two touchdowns. I thought in the first half, we played good defense. We gave ourselves a chance but when you’re playing a good football team like that, you have to be able to do some things offensively to move the ball.”
After the U-High defense forced Port Allen (2-3, 0-1) to punt, Seth Gale returned the punt for a touchdown to put the Cubs ahead 6-0. The scoreboard malfunctioned prior to kickoff, so the officials kept the clock time and play clock on the field.
Port Allen’s defense forced U-High to punt later in the first quarter, but a Pelican player on punt coverage team inadvertently touched the ball and the Cubs recovered.
That recovery put U-High on the Port Allen 29. The Cubs capped off that drive with Riley Small’s 3-yard plunge that extended the lead to 12-0.
University Lab took a three-score lead near the end of the first half on Blake Abney’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Trip Singer.
Abney picked up where he left off to start the second half with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Granville Anderson.
Small scored his second touchdown of the night, this one from five yards away that put the Cubs ahead 32-0 in the third quarter.
Port Allen quarterback Jarius Wright dropped back to throw the ball. It was tipped at the line of scrimmage and U-High defensive lineman Alec Haynes intercepted the pass and returned it 19 yards for a score.
Sage Lockett’s 66-yard interception return for a touchdown with less than five minutes remaining was Port Allen’s lone score.
The Pelicans finished the game with less than 75 yards of total offense.
“We started out a little slow, but I felt like after the half we kind of got geared in and really started playing hard and It wasn't like we weren't playing hard in the beginning, we just were making stupid mistakes,” said U-High coach Andy Martin. “Then we kind of got it going and look, give them (Port Allen) credit. They played hard. They played hard the entire game.”
Port Allen quarterback Darius Harris suffered an injury in last week’s game against Episcopal and missed Friday night’s game. Harris could be back Thursday when Port Allen takes on Madison Prep at Memorial Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.