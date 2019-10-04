The Port Allen Pelicans hope to begin their October schedule in much the same fashion as they ended September.
PAHS (1-3) plays its last non-district game of the season when they entertain Opelousas Catholic. The Pels await the Vikings on the heels of a 50-0 rout over Cohen last Friday in their homecoming game.
Unlike Cohen, Opelousas Catholic could pose a huge challenge for the Pelicans. The Vikings won the District 5-1A title last year after a showdown against Catholic-Pointe Coupee, and OCHS has rolled to a 4-0 start.
OCHS heads to Port Allen’s Guy Otwell Field after 41-6 rout over Kinder and 42-0 win over Port Barre. The Vikings have outscored their 150- 27 and have charted two shutouts this season.
For Port Allen, a victory hinges on how well the Pelicans can stay the course after the win over Cohen, head coach Don Gibson said.
“They’re going to be a tough challenge,” he said. “They’re well coached and they have a lot of contributing factors to their success.
“As for us, we feel good about where we are as we head into this game,” Gibson said. “There was definitely a sense of urgency when we played Cohen, but our coaches have done a lot to prepare us for what awaits them against Opelousas Catholic, so I’m confident we will be ready.”
Standouts for the Vikings include senior wide receiver Ronal Patin (6’0, 170), senior quarterback Keon Coleman (5’11, 170), senior inside linebacker Jake Sebastien (5’9, 175) and senior defensive end Donovan Green (6-2, 230).
