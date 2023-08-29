West Baton Rouge native Abigail Heidbrink had an experience of a lifetime while competing at the highest level of youth softball.
In early August, Heidbrink, a former Holy Family School student in Port Allen, competed for Team Canada in the Little League Softball World Series.
She said her mother had to move to Canada for her job about a year ago, which is how she gained eligibility to play for Team Canada.
“My team decided midway through the season that they wanted to try and play in the Little League World Series,” she recalled. “We picked up some girls from another town, and then we played some exhibition games before we played in the Alberta playoffs.”
Heidbrink was part of the Sherwood Park Storm U13A that had to get through the provincial qualifier and the Canadian Regional Final before clinching a berth in the LLWS.
“It (LLWS) was amazing,” Heidbrink said. “When we first got there, they had anything you needed. We got all of our gear, and we got to ride the buses. All the girls were treated like royalty. I got a bat, a new glove, new cleats, and a uniform. Anything you can imagine, we got.”
Heidbrink said she has been playing softball since three or four years old. Despite her success playing softball, she didn’t think she’d reach the LLWS.
“I never thought I’d make it there, especially not living in Louisiana,” she said. “But getting to go there, I would stop in the middle of a game and just take it in. I’d look all around me. It was a cool experience not everyone gets to see.”
The 13-year-old said one of her favorite parts of the experience was going back and watching the games.
“My favorite was going back and watching the games to see how the announcers talked about us,” she said. “I hit at every bat in the Little League World Series. That was pretty amazing.”
Heidbrink pitched in both games for Canada. The team lost its opening game 11-9 to Latin America and 12-9 to New England.
She started pitching three years ago in West Baton Rouge Parish as a member of a 10U squad.
Abigail’s dad Thomas Heidbrink said it was great to see the girls’ progression in a short period.
With the weather in Canada being cold and icy, the team started its season on May 6.
“It was pretty amazing to see the progression the team made from the beginning,” he said. “They didn’t start until May 6. There’s snow on the ground, and it’s not the same ball we were used to. They had three months, and then they were in Little League. To see the girls fight the way they did was pretty amazing.”
