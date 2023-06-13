West Baton Rouge Parish natives and Catholic High students Tyler Morris and Connor Hebert qualified to compete at the highest level of high school fishing.
The anglers have qualified for the Bass Nation High School National Championship at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, Aug. 11-13.
“It means a lot to me,” said Morris, a Port Allen native competing in the national championship for the third straight year. “I hope I can win this year.”
Morris just graduated from Catholic, while Hebert is heading into his senior year. It is the second year Hebert is competing in the national championship. His first time was in 2021.
The Bueche native said he has a different approach heading into this year’s tournament.
“When I went to nationals, we had a guy who had fished the lake before,” Hebert recalled. “I didn’t do any scouting or anything. Before every tournament, my uncles and I go and scout the lakes. We’ll try to find humps and outdoor structures that may hold a lot of fish or big fish. I’m going up there a week early.”
Both anglers described the season leading up to the national championships as tough with adversity they’ve had to overcome.
Morris and Hebert were fishing partners for a couple of years before Hebert went to play baseball. Both qualified for the next month’s tournament with different partners.
Both anglers said they expect the water to be different in South Carolina than in South Louisiana, which brings its challenges.
‘The lakes in South Louisiana are totally different from anywhere else,” Morris said.
“Going there (South Carolina), it’ll be totally different because the water isn’t as muddy,” Hebert said. “The fish can see me easier.”
Morris said he did well at last year’s tournament, and he’s looking to build on that. After next month’s tournament, he said he is looking forward to this fall when he competes in his first collegiate tournament as a member of the LSU Shreveport Fishing Team.
