As of March 19, West Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation closed its community centers and parks and suspended all programs and activities indefinitely.
The department’s move was put in place as a precautionary measure as a way to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Walking trails are available to the public, but the bathroom facilities and exercise pads are closed, according to the parks and recreation website.
“We want to take all of the precautions necessary,” said Anatole Vincent, West Baton Rouge Parish parks and recreation director Anatole Vincent. “We love having everyone there, but we want everyone to be safe.”
The parish parks department doesn’t run the baseball and softball leagues, but the Westside baseball and softball organization has postponed the start of its season until April 20 at the earliest.
“The quicker that we can all follow the instructions from above, hopefully, it’ll speed this up and we’ll be able to get back to a normal life,” Vincent said. “We’re doing our part to maintain a safe environment.”
All facilities may be off-limits to the public, but park employees will still be present at the facilities, according to Vincent.
He explained that they’ll be one employee at each facility every day helping to maintain the grounds. The employees will alternate days at the facilities to help with social distancing.
The parish community centers are also on hold. Vincent said no walk-ins or bookings are allowed at this point.
Anyone with questions should call the parks and recreation office at 225-336-2423.
“We are here to help and we’re going to get through this together,” Vincent added.
