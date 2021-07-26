The 2020 prep football season was one like no other.
Players and coaches were straddled with adverse situations wherever they turned. The pandemic limited preseason workouts and stripped teams of spring practices. The season was shortened and pushed back several weeks.
Once the season started, games were canceled and or postponed. Fast forward nine months from the start of the 2020 season started and high school football is days away from fall practices beginning in preparation for the new year.
Offseason programs have gotten things closer to what normal was before 2020, even though more adverse situations might be looming with the COVID delta variant.
Despite last season being a test in every sense of the word, the head coaches in West Baton Rouge Parish have taken some positives from the unusual circumstance that was the 2020 season.
“What we took away is an appreciation for normal,” said Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler. “We had the opportunity to have the whole team together and work on team building and things like that.”
Schooler said they have not stopped the cleaning and disinfecting practices that helped carry the program through last season.
He said if this season is threatened by adversity like last year, everyone will be better prepared.
“After dealing with last year, we have an idea of what to kind of expect and what we need to do,” he said.
The Sugar Cane classic, which is the rivalry game between the West Baton Rouge Parish squads, was one of the games lost by the shortened season.
The teams renew the rivalry Sept. 3 to kick off the season.
“Right now, it’s a great feeling. We’re excited about the season,” said Port Allen head coach Don Gibson. However, we know that things aren’t really looking good right now with the virus.”
For Gibson and the Pelicans, the spring was pivotal in the team beginning the process of replacing the key players lost to graduation.
“It was big for us for a couple reasons. We lost a bunch of guys who were contributors for us that we have to replace,” Gibson said. “Most importantly we have a new offense that we’re working on with a new offensive coordinator. We’ve improved from the spring until now and we want to continue to improve leading up to the first game.”
Last year at this time, there was uncertainty whether there would be a prep football season. This year the problem does not exist.
“Coaches and players alike are routine based,” Schooler said. “Last year we didn’t know if or when we would have a season. That affected the workouts and when we could ramp up and things like that. We know the first week in September is when it gets started and we’ll be ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.