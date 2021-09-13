The Lafourche Parish community was hit hard by Hurricane Ida. The area needed help and West Baton Rouge Parish Schools stepped up to the plate with a project spearheaded by a faculty member who has a strong connection to the area.
Brusly High head softball coach and math teacher Beau Bouvier lead the WBR Schools Hurricane Ida Relief Project for Lafourche Parish, which culminated in the donated supplies reaching the affected area Saturday.
“We have three teachers from Brusly High who graduated from South Lafourche,” Bouvier, who is one of the South Lafourche graduates. “We went down there and it’s worse than you can imagine. Debris is all over the place.
“We wanted to do something through the schools to help,” he added. “We got all the Brusly schools together and the Port Allen Schools wanted to jump in, too. The community support was unreal. That’s why I’m proud to work in West Baton Rouge Parish.”
Donations of nearly 300 bags filled with toilet paper, paper towels, wipes, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors and other supplies were delivered. Over 140 cases of water, 100 loaves of bread and five-gallon buckets with cleaning supplies were donated.
All donations were delivered to between 200 and 300 vehicles Saturday afternoon.
“It worked out good,” Bouvier said. “Hopefully we gave them some supplies they need.”
Bouvier said it was definitely a community effort with everyone chipping in, including his softball team who helped make the bags during school hours for a few days. The team also made the trip to help give out the supplies.
“I’m glad the softball team came to see how lucky we are where we’re at,” the coach said. “It’s a long recovery for them down there (Lafourche Parish), but they have a way of life where they’ve been through this. They’re resilient.”
