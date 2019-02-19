Last Saturday's jamboree at Alexander Park in Brusly signified the beginning of the softball season for the two West Baton Rouge Parish prep squads.
Brusly and Port Allen each had two games on Saturday with the Lady Panthers coming out victorious in both contests, while the Lady Pelicans came up short in both outings.
Brusly captured a 1-0 win in the first game of the day, followed by a 4-2 win in the finale.
Mary-Cathryn Comeaux blasted a pair of two-run home runs in the last game to account for all of the runs scored.
"A jamboree is like two three-inning scrimmages. We put two lineups out there just to see what we could do," said Brusly head coach Beau Bouvier. "We let our two pitchers throw. We’re pleased. Was it perfect? No, but we're pleased overall. The pitching was good between Mary-Cathryn and Saylor (Young). They threw two good games."
The Lady Pelicans dropped Game 1 7-3 to Livonia and fell 7-1 to St. Joseph's Academy in the second game.
In Game 1, Brook Courville and Alyssa Ballard earned RBIs. Courville, Ballard and Michelle Davenport each earned a hit. Alexis Perkins was in the circle and notched two strikeouts.
Perkins scored the only run in the final game off of Jariel Christopher's sac bunt in the bottom of the first inning.
Senior pitcher Laura Morgan struck out eight St. Joseph Academy hitters.
"Against Livonia, we made a lot of errors, a lot of young mistakes, inexperienced mistakes, but they fixed them against St. Joseph," said Port Allen head coach Alisha Fairchild. "Everything that we messed up on, there’s nothing that we can’t fix. We’re very young, but this is the best group of kids in terms of attitudes and fixing their mistakes. I think we’re going to be OK. They competed the second game so there’s no reason why we can’t compete with either of these teams later on in the season when we play them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.