A pair of West Baton Rouge Parish athletes headlined their respective All-District teams after leading their teams to successful seasons.
Tia Anderson led Brusly to an 8-1 district record and a share of the District 6-4A championship.
The Panthers finished with a 29-7 overall record after reaching the state semifinals for the third consecutive year.
Anderson led the team in scoring on the way to being named the district MVP.
Brusly’s Laila Clark was named the district’s defensive MVP, the fourth straight year a Brusly player earned the award.
Alayah Gedward earned the award the previous two years and Myla Edwards before that.
“I think it’s so deserving for both of those kids,” Brusly coach Shawn Bradford said. “With Laila being a defensive MVP keeping our streak alive for the fourth year of winning that honor. I’m thankful for that because we’re a defensive team. That speaks volumes when we’re able to be defensive MVP.”
Bradford was also named the district’s coach of the year.
“The way that Brusly has been growing around the area, the respect for me has been growing,” he said. “That’s from the rival coaches in the district, from the officials, from everybody. As for coach of the year, I have more gratitude for that honor from kids year by year. The Brusly kids that come in and buy into what we’re doing. That’s my coach of the year.”
Anderson reached the 2,000 career point plateau this season as she led the Lady Panthers to three consecutive trips to Hammond.
Bradford talked about the transition Anderson had to make from her freshman year to now.
“When Tia had to go to the forefront as for leadership, we just came together and said we’re not going to fall back,” Bradford said. We’re going to keep this thing going forward. She (Anderson) grabbed the wheel of this bus and she drove it to Hammond for three years straight. That’s just a testament to that kid. Her grades are spectacular. Everything she does, she turns into gold. She’s just got that touch. She’s a special kid and represents the community very well. You can look forward to great things for her in the future.”
After averaging 20 points and nearly 15 rebounds per game in district play, Port Allen’s Dolphin Gaines was named the District 6-3A MVP.
“She (Gaines) has always stayed in the gym,” said Port Allen coach Kim Cox. She played AAU and that helped out but her willingness to work has really paid off for her this year. This year, she had to take on a lot more and was successful doing it.”
Senior Trinity Harrison earned second-team All-District recognition after averaging double-digit points per game to go with five assists and about four steals per game in district play.
Harrison played for the Lady Pels her sophomore year but transferred to a different school last season before returning to PA for her senior season.
“It was huge for us to get Trinity back this year,” Cox said. “It gave us a little bit more depth. It gave us another ball handler and she helped us on the defensive end. Getting her back helped everyone kind of fall into their role a little bit better.
Indeah Whaley earned honorable mention recognition. The Port Allen trio helped the Lady Pels win 18 games, a feat the program hadn’t accomplished in quite some time.
“I would say it’s a successful season in the fact that it is the most wins we’ve had I think since I’ve been here. That’s about 10 years,” Cox stated. “That’s a testament to the work that we put in this summer. I’m just hoping that this propelled our program to the next level and year by year, just chop away. I feel like we’re gonna get there. I feel like it’s right there for us.”
