Two faces, one familiar and the other new, are set to lead a pair of girls sports at Port Allen High School.
Current Port Allen head girls basketball coach Kim Cox was named the girls head softball coach, replacing Staci Rodriguez after one year.
Kendra Wells takes over as the head volleyball coach, replacing Del-Timoko Clark who coached the team for one season.
Cox’s interest in the head softball coach position goes back to before she took the head girls basketball coach position.
Cox had applied for both coaching vacancies, along with Alicia Fairchild, who became the head softball coach at that time.
Cox served as an assistant to Fairchild before focusing solely on basketball.
“She’s (Cox) everything that Port Allen is about,” said Port Allen High Principal James Jackson. “She’s done everything the right way and she’s made of the right stuff.”
Cox has two assistant softball coaches on staff in former Livonia head softball coach Doren Welch and Carmen Williams.
“I’ll lean on them and be dependent on them,” Cox said. “I’ll also be relying on my assistant basketball coaches coach (Leonard) Parker and coach Wells to do things when I’m not there. I’m just trying to take it one day at a time.”
Wells, a Port Allen native, joins the school after serving as the assistant basketball coach at University of Louisiana at Monroe last season.
She was the head volleyball coach at Mentorship Academy in 2018.
“Port Allen has always been home,” Wells said. “I’ve always wanted to come somewhere and impact the youth. I’m just happy to be a part of it. I’m excited.”
The volleyball program is coming off of a trip to the playoffs last year. Wells said she wants to bring an air of competition but she also wants her players to enjoy the experience.
“I just want kids to come and try out,” she said. “We want to bring that competitiveness, but we want them to have fun. That’s how you get your kids to become better.”
