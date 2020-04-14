The COVID-19 pandemic may have ruined the spring sports season for all athletes throughout the state, but it didn’t stop the West Baton Rouge Parish community and others from honoring the athletes with a proper celebration.
The LHSAA announced last Thursday that the spring sports season would be canceled.
Monday evening, Port Allen and Brusly joined other school districts from across the state and nation by participating in the "Be the Light" campaign. The campaign is a national movement of burning stadium lights to offer a ray of hope for the seniors and the rest of the student body.
The lights at the football, baseball and softball stadiums were one as a long procession of cars passed in front of the facilities and honked horns and everyone remained in their cars for 20 minutes to follow social distancing guidelines.
Brusly head baseball coach Michael Forbes said Monday’s event put truth behind rumors he heard about the Brusly community.
“Last night proved to me that this community is something special,” he said. “It wasn’t just about our guys. It was about the softball seniors and seniors in other spring sports. The way they support student-athletes and sports, in general, is special to see.”
Brusly was ranked in the Top 10 this season before the season ended with 12 seniors on the roster.
“It was good to see those guys (seniors) feel that love,” Forbes stated. “It was good to see them with smiles on their faces. It touched our hearts. It made us smile. It was awesome to see.”
The Port Allen baseball head coach Brian Bass said he was optimistic that the season would return prior to last week’s announcement. When the news hit, he recalled having mixed feelings.
“It was heartbreaking,” he said. “I had put so many eggs in the basket of we’re going to come back and play and all of a sudden you get that call and your heart drops.
Port Allen baseball honored its lone senior, Peyton Olinde, someone Bass referred to as “a champion in every aspect of his life.”
“It was nice to have a few people show up and recognize the effort he and the team put in,” Bass said. “It was pretty cool to get out there and get a game feel. I know he (Olinde) deserves more than this, but we tried to control what we can control. His success is a testament to his character and he’s represented Port Allen baseball well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.