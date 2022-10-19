The West Feliciana Saints have gotten off to fast starts consistently this season and Friday night’s game was no different.
The Saints (7-0, 4-0) scored the game’s first 49 points (all in the first half) and cruised to a 49-14 win over Brusly to remain undefeated Friday night in West Feliciana.
“The first thing is we weren’t very good in special teams,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “It’s an important part of the phase and we weren’t very good in it tonight all the way through the first half. They’re a good football team, hats off to them and they’ve done it every week. Every week on film they get out to fast starts and you’ve got to be able to match that intensity early from snap number one, and we didn’t tonight.”
The Saints got a good return on the opening kickoff. Three plays later and a little over a minute spent on the clock, West Feliciana was on the board thanks to a 9-yard touchdown run from quarterback Joel Rogers.
Brusly fumbled on its first drive and the Saints recovered on their own 49-yard line.
Elstron Longs scored on a 16-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-0 with 6:28 left in the opening quarter.
West Fel kept it going when Jeremy Fowler intercepted Josiah Hogan’s pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown, giving the Saints a three-score lead with around five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Brusly fumbled the snap on a punt, which set the Saints up with great field position.
The home team took advantage two plays later when Rogers connected with Fowler on a 23-yard touchdown pass.
“I’m proud of our players for being focused, showing up ready to play and having a fast start like we emphasized all week, said West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller. “We’re continuing to grow and get better week by week and hoping that our best football is still in front of us.”
Three second-quarter scores put West Feliciana ahead 49-0 at halftime. Brusly’s two scores came late in the fourth quarter on Hogan’s 1-yard run and Brayden Ray’s 35-yard punt return.
There were four accepted penalties in the game for a total of 35 yards. Brusly had three penalties for 30 yards and West Feliciana had one penalty for five yards.
