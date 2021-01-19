WALKER — Turnovers and a failure to secure defensive rebounds early on were a recipe for a slow start that Port Allen could not overcome Monday.
The Lady Pelicans trailed by 17 at halftime on the way to a 48-32 loss to West Jefferson Monday afternoon at Walker High during the MLK Main Event.
“The physicality of the game was a whole nother level,” said Port Allen head coach Kim Cox. “I think for them trying to adjust to that was hard. After that, it was kind of like they weren’t even in basketball mode. They felt they were literally playing pickup and it was too physical for them. It was too physical for any LHSAA game that we’ll have.”
Port Allen trailed 8-4 at the end of the first quarter and six of West Jefferson’s eight points came on second chance opportunities. West Jefferson (15-7) earned six offensive rebounds in the first quarter.
West Jefferson outscored Port Allen 14-1 in the second quarter to give the Lady Bucs a 22-5 lead heading into the third quarter.
Naturi Scott hit a 3-pointer early in the third as part of a brief Port Allen run that cut the deficit to 12 points, but that was as close as it got.
Kyra Bradley had a game-high 23 points for West Jefferson. Trinity Harrison paced Port Allen with 10 points. Lyric Nelson added nine points.
Port Allen finished the game with 20 turnovers.
“At the end of the day, we have to be ready to play,” Cox said. “No matter what they call or don’t call, we have to be ready to play basketball and just fight. I told them if they ain’t gonna call nothing, we take it how it goes and we gotta be able to fight.”
