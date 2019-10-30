Josh Westly’s big-play ability has helped to jolt the Brusly offense this season.
Westly started the season as a backup running back, but an injury earlier in the year propelled Westly into a prominent role and the junior hasn’t disappointed.
He’s had a few games with over 150 yards rushing on the season. His 20-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the 17-0 win over Parkview Baptist broke the 0-0 tie.
Westly has 844 yards and four scores heading into Friday's game against Glen Oaks.
Westly finished the game with 89 yards and a score in the rain to earn West Side Journal Player of the Week honors.
The sloppy field conditions and the Eagle defense helped to keep Westly bottled up for the majority of the game, but all it took was that one play to help put some points on the board.
After the game, Westly explained that quarterback Nick Penell checked into the run play and he was able to bounce it outside and get in the endzone.
“My teammates keep me up,” Westly said. “They help me out and especially Nick Penell. He always helps me. He keeps my head down. He keeps me in the game.”
Westly and Penell have done most of the heavy lifting in the run the game for the last several weeks after the Panthers deployed more of a rushing committee last season.
Westly credited his coaches and the offensive line for his ability to produce this season.
“All that hard training my coach Khalil Thomas put me through,” Westly said after Friday’s game. “My O-line did good today. You have to have that dog mentality. It’s dog eat dog in this. You have to want it. I want it.”
