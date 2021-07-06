The Westside All Stars 10u girls softball team walked into Traction Park looking to compete and walked out with a first-place finish.
The local All-Star team won all four of its games to take home the championship in the Fastpitch America Softball Association Allstar Summer Classic tournament held June 26-27 in Baton Rouge.
Westside defeated the Franklinton Fury Allstars 3-1 in the championship game in what was the second of two meetings between the teams in the tournament. Kennedy Watson put the Westside Allstars ahead in the bottom of the first on an RBi groundout that scored Marnet Jackson.
The next batter, Kasey Ray, extended the lead to 2-0 thanks a line drive single to center field that scored Kensey Gay who reached base earlier in the inning after drawing a walk.
Franlinton scored its run in the second. Kennedi Fair stole home for the Westside squad that put the score at 3-1.
Abigail Heidbrink and the defense held down the Franklinton offense to secure the win. Heidbrink pitched a complete game, allowing one run on one hit with eight strikeouts.
“She pitched a heck of a game,” said Westside coach Caleb Thurman. They played outstanding. To see those girls at (age) 10U and to see the way Abigail pitched was outstanding.”
The team dispatched of the Gonzales Thunder Allstars in the first game by a 9-1 score.
In that game, Watson, Gay and Heidbrink led the offense with two hits apiece. Jackson earned the win in the circle, allowing one run on zero hits with a strikeout.
In the first game against Franklinton, there were two hits total with both coming from the Westside Allstars.
Jackson stole home to give her team a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Franklinton evened things up in the second when a passed ball led to a run.
Ray brought in the game-winning run on a solo home run to right field. Heidbrink and the defense didn’t allow a Franklinton hit in the contest. She struck out eight batters.
In the semifinal game, a 4-0 win over Perfect Storm, Heidbrink allowed one hit but struck out nine.
The Westside Allstars scored two in the first and two in the second.
Watson put Westside on the board in the bottom of the first on a single to the shortstop that scored Jackson who reached base on a single to start the inning.
Gay stole home to increase the lead to 2-0.
Gay did more damage in the second on a line-drive double to right field that plated the final two runs of the game.
Jackson led the offense with two hits.
“It was pretty cool to be a part of it,” Thurman said. “Each one of the girls are improving steadily and it’s great to watch.”
