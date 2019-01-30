The Westside Bulldogs youth football team is ready to make a comeback in 2019. The youth football team did not play in 2018 because of the lack of players needed to play, however, the Bulldogs are hosting a community meeting to discuss the 2019 season.
The meeting will be held in the Port Allen Middle School gym on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“Sitting out the 2018 season was one of the hardest things that we have had to endure as an organization, but it was a blessing in disguise," said Pierre Washington, co-founder of the Bulldogs. "It allowed us to recharge our batteries, talk to lots of people in the community about the team, and open our eyes to the impact that our team made. We’re going to do our very best to come back better than ever.“
The Bulldogs are asking for the community to come out and help. They are in need of volunteers to help coach, work with fundraising, game day operations and many more functions of the team. Most of all, the Bulldogs are asking for parents to register their kids now for the season in order to show their league that they will have enough players to be included in the schedule for the 2019 season.
Coach Demond Brown adds, “It’s important that we have players to sign up right now. We need the community to step up early and help us bring back the Bulldogs. The only way that can happen is if they register their kids now and allow us to get back in a league and start preparations for the 2019 season. And we need people who are willing to coach the kids and help with the operations of the team. We’re counting on Port Allen, Erwinville and all surrounding areas to show up and show out this year.”
Parents can contact West Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation now to sign up for the Bulldogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.