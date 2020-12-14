White Castle’s athleticism and Brusly’s lack of depth proved to be too much for the Panthers to overcome Monday night.
Brusly (1-5) fought back from an early double-digit deficit and got to within three points in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to White Castle 55-43 in Brusly.
“White Castle is athletic. They have a good team, said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. “I’m proud of the way we competed. We talked about how we've been lacking toughness. We had that toughness tonight. I just think we ran out of gas. We’re still missing two starters on COVID leave. We haven’t played a single game yet with our whole roster. I’m proud of our guys. They fought.”
White Castle (6-2) played up-tempo from the opening tip gaining a 20-7 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to getting out and scoring in transition and second chance opportunities.
Brusly cut into the lead in the second quarter and trailed 31-25 at halftime.
The Bulldogs kept the Panthers at bay in the third, holding an eight-point lead heading into the fourth.
A Brusly bucket early in the fourth got the score to 43-40, but that was as close as the game would get.
Jalan Washington had a game-high 22 points for White Castle. Ja’sean Leduff led the way for Brusly with 20 points. Jonathan Jones added 10 points.
“I think Jay (Leduff) ran out of gas at the end, Loupe said. “He doesn’t come out of the game and has to work so hard. I think the supporting cast is getting better. We’re doing it with freshmen and sophomores so we just have to keep working.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.