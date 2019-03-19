After helping to lead the Port Allen girls basketball team to its first district title in over 30 years, senior Chelsey White is continuing her career at the next level.
White is heading to Eunice to attend Louisiana State University at Eunice next year.
“It’s a good school,” White said of LSUE “I like the environment.
White takes her double-double ability to Eunice to join head coach Amanda Clemons’ squad that finished the season with an 18-4 record and a berth in the Region 23 tournament.
For Port Allen girls basketball, White’s signing symbolizes a bit of a resurgence in the program over the last four years under head coach Kim Cox.
Cox took the job at Port Allen two years after the team finished 0-26. The year arrived at Port Allen was White’s first year and the coach said she has been proud of White’s growth over the four years.
“It’s a big move for our program,” Cox said. “She’s kind of laying out the blueprint for the younger girls and what it takes.
She’s a very respectful young lady and has always been respectful,” the coach added. She is going to do whatever it takes to get better. She’s going to lead by example. When you get a player that is 6’2 or 6’3 and left-handed is like a diamond in the rough.”
White said her goal is to continue improving.
“I just want to keep learning and getting better,” she said.
