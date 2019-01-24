Port Allen senior Chelsey White has been one of the lynchpins for the Lady Pelicans' season thus far.
As of Jan. 21, Port Allen sits at 12-12 and No. 19 in the unofficial Class 2A power ratings.
Last week, White contributed in a big way, helping Port Allen earn wins over West Feliciana and Dunham.
In the two wins, White averaged 22 points per game, which included a 32-point, 20-rebound performance in the double overtime win over West Feliciana. She also had six blocks in the win.
"Chelsey played big," Port Allen head coach Kim Cox said after the game. "She had 32 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks. That's a hell of a game."
White added 12 points in the win over Dunham, who was ranked No. 8 in Division III.
(0) comments
