After four years of excelling in the classroom and on the track, recently graduated Brusly senior Justein Whyte is continuing her athletic and academic career at the next level.
Whyte signed a scholarship to run track at Georgia State University in Atlanta.
“The coach, he had been recruiting me for the last 12 months before I got to Brusly,” Whyte said. “Throughout my whole season, he has been consistent and I felt more like he wanted me to be a part of his family than me just being an average student-athlete coming to his school. That was something different that I really liked.”
Whyte moved to Louisiana from New York before her senior year and in her one track season with Brusly, she competed in the state meet in multiple events.
Whyte qualified in the 200-meter dash and the 400. She was also a member of the 4 x 200 relay team that made it to the state meet.
“It was a weird day because of the weather issues,” she said. “We didn’t start running until like 10 o’clock (p.m.) or 9:30, so that was different. I just went out there, I was like this is my last high school track meet, so I can’t really do anything else but just my best, so that’s the mindset I had for the whole meet.”
Atlanta, Georgia is nearly eight hours away from Brusly. Whyte explained she isn’t a stranger to moving. She moved from Jamaica to New York in 2012 when she was elementary school-aged and she moved from New York to Louisiana.
She noted that one thing will be different about the next move.
“I’m excited but I’m also nervous because compared to New York where I had family members and Louisiana where I knew people, in Georgia, I’m going to be out there by myself,” she said. “It’s all about finding out who I am in an environment where there’s no one that I know. I’ll just be trying to see what type of path I like for my future. I’m not 100 percent sure on my major yet but I think that’s what college is all about. It’s about finding what you want to do. That’s what I’m going for.”
Brusly track coach Trent Ellis has been at the school for eight years. He said Whyte was the eighth student-athlete to earn a track scholarship since he’s been there.
“It’s an annual tradition for us,” he said. “One of the first things I tell them is that one of my goals is to help you go to school for free. I’m happy for her and her family moving here from New York and trusting us in the process. It’s a dream come true for her and her family.”
Whyte said being able to celebrate the accomplishment with friends and family gave her motivation.
“There was a lot of crying and it really opened my eyes that I’m not only doing this for myself but there’s a lot of people by my side and there are a lot of my friends who are inspired by me. It’s motivating me to never stop working hard because people are looking up to me.
“My journey is nowhere near finished,” she added. Moving to Brusly was one of the stages I had to hit and I’m on to the next step and it’s going to come with a lot of challenges. I will have a lot of fun and you guys will see a lot more from me.”
