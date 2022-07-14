Maci Williams competed in the Louisiana Golf Association Junior Amateur Championship at East Ridge Country club on July 6-8, which was the first time she competed in an event without her dad Brent Williams as her caddy.
After turning 12 years old in June, Williams moved up to the 12-18-year-old bracket in last week’s tournament.
She tied for fourth place out of 16 golfers across the state, so it’s safe to say she adjusted well to competing without Dad as her caddy.
She’s been competing since she was six years old.
“My dad definitely helps, but being out there by myself, it was a good experience,” Maci said. “I was nervous at first. Competing against 18-year-olds is a big step up. I had nerves until about midway through the first day.”
The first and second-place finishers, Sydney Moss and Sarah Meral have both graduated high school.
Moss is heading to the University of Memphis on a golf scholarship, while Meral signed a scholarship in February to attend Troy University.
Moss finished the tournament with +9, which was 10 strokes better than Meral.
Jade Neves from New Orleans finished third and Vivian Volion from Springfield tied Williams for fourth.
Watching from the sidelines was something that took Brent a few holes to get used to.
“It was terrifying,” he said. “It took me a few holes to get used to it. She just turned 12 and that’s the minimum age to compete so we were just throwing her right into one of the bigger events.”
Maci said her showing in Shreveport gave her confidence as she prepares for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships, which is slated for Aug. 4-6 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Williams finished tied for ninth place out of over 100 golfers in the world championships in 2021.
“I have to work on staying mentally tough and not being mad if I mess up,” she said. “I think I’ll be a lot less nervous. It (Shreveport tournament) helped me know I can do this without my dad.”
Brent said his daughter has continued to build confidence throughout her young career.
“She knows that this is her thing,” he said. “This past weekend was a giant step mentally, just her knowing that she can compete at that level with older girls.”
