One of the most decorated basketball players in Port Allen basketball history is continuing his athletic and academic career at the collegiate level.
Kentae Williams signed a letter of intent to attend Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi.
Williams celebrated his decision with family and friends at an event Thursday morning at Port Allen High.
Williams was a key member of the back-to-back title teams, as well as the team that finished runner-up in his sophomore year.
He joins Belhaven, who plays in the American Southwest Conference and is coached by Jonathan Vines.
Williams said the university’s proximity to home and the coaching staff as well as the campus were factors in his decision.
In his senior year, Williams was named the district’s defensive MVP and he scored 14 points in the state championship victory over Rayville.
“None of this would be possible without my family, teammates, God, the whole coaching staff and administration,” Williams said. “My family, I could’ve went and played any sport and they would’ve been out there yelling no matter what it was. My teammates and my coaches, they believed in me sometimes more than I believed in myself. They always had faith in me. It’s something I dreamed of since I was in middle school. I just always wanted to play at the next level.”
Williams showed the ability to defend at a high level early on in his high school career, but he took his production to another level during his senior campaign with stellar defensive performances against several of the top scorers across the state.
“He was a joy to coach from the day he stepped on campus,” said Port Allen basketball coach Derrick Jones. “He’s done what he’s supposed to do in the classroom, and he’s done what he’s supposed to do on the court. Every teacher that he’s had that I’ve talked to about him says he’s a joy to have.
“Kentae has set the tone and been a leader for our team since he was a freshman,” Jones said. ‘I couldn’t be more excited for him. Belhaven is getting a great player and I know he’s going to have a great career. More importantly, I know he’s going to graduate from college, get a degree and be a productive and good person in his community wherever he chooses to live.”
